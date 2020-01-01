Farewell to Christopher Quist

KUAC FM Operations and Traffic Coordinator Christopher Quist has resigned effective Sept. 11. Christopher grew up in Fairbanks listening to KUAC FM and watching KUAC TV. He joined KUAC as an on-call FM host in 2009. Other than a short break, he has been with KUAC ever since. For five years he worked in the development department and moved to FM operations in November 2019.

While Christopher was the mid-morning host, he stopped announcing on the air when he filed to run for public office. “I have lots of ideas and possibilities for the future,” he said.

He leaves with a fondness for all the KUAC fundraising events he participated in. “I enjoyed the volunteers coming in and the chance to connect with the community,” he said. “This job is its own reward. You get to provide a valuable service.” He plans to stay connected to KUAC and UAF and continue to be engaged and supportive of public broadcasting.

KUAC General Manager Gretchen Gordon said, “Christopher has been a valued member of the FM team, the development team, and the FM team again. There are many marks that Christopher has left on KUAC – really too many to mention – but his smarts, wit and passion for KUAC are exemplary and we have been fortunate to have been recipients of his gifts.”