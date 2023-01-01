Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Dublin to Northern Ireland, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s off to the Causeway Coast! Colleen visits Northern Ireland, exploring Giant’s Causeway, Dunluce Castle, and Belfast. A stay at Castle Leslie Estate back in County Monaghan is filled with Irish music and horseback riding. And you can’t go to Ireland without stopping in Dublin–so have fun at Experience Gaelic Games, walk the hallowed halls of Trinity Library, and wander the bustling streets. Tonight at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.