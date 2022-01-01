Fall Solar Outage Season Arrives

The 2022 fall solar outage season begins September 28 and runs through October 15. In Fairbanks, where KUAC satellite dishes receive signals, solar outages will occur Oct. 12 – 15, 2:11 pm.

A solar or sun transit outage is an electromagnetic phenomenon wherein a station downlink is temporarily unable to receive a satellite signal due to interference from the sun as it passes behind the satellite. Solar outages occur on a predictable schedule and affect downlinks in the U.S. for about five consecutive days, for as many as six minutes a day, twice each year.

It’s not your TV…it’s the sun! So, keep it tuned to KUAC FM 89.9 and KUAC TV and we’ll let you know when to expect solar outages to affect TV when we know those dates!