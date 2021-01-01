Fall Fundraiser Challenges

Saturday, Oct. 23 Challenges:

10-11 a.m. Street Sounds will match all donations up to $500.

Noon-9 p.m. Dr. Cary & Sarah Keller will double every donation.

7-9 p.m. Ursa Major Distilling will match all donations up to $500.

Throughout the Fundraiser:

Anonymous $365+

An anonymous donor encourages donors who have never given $365 or more to KUAC to give a gift of $365 or more, and they will give KUAC a dollar per dollar match.

Anonymous Dog Lovers

Do you love dogs? An anonymous donor will match gifts in honor of Emma, their dearly beloved ‘Whackadoodle dog’ who died last May. Make your gift and mention the dog lovers challenge and KUAC will receive a match for the amount of your gift.

Design Alaska/GHEMM Co.

For every donor who increases their last gift by 50 percent or more, for monthly or regular gifts, Design Alaska/GHEMM Company will match your increase with a gift to KUAC. Sustaining gifts are included.

Greater Public Mailing Challenge

We sent a KUAC mailing before our fall fundraiser asking for challenge funds from our current and past donors to encourage new donors. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to become a new donor and leverage your gift for KUAC.

Translator – Jana Varati

Loyal KUAC listener and public radio devotee, Jana Varati is challenging fellow KUAC listeners in Nome and other translator communities to give gifts of support throughout the entire KUAC FM Fall Fundraiser. Jana will increase her own gift by $5 for every translator community listener who pledges their gift of support.

Visit our giving page or call 907.474.5822 to donate during this special time of year. Thank you!