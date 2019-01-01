Fall 2019 KUAC Program Changes FAQ



Effective Oct. 1, 2019

What is changing?

KUAC is terminating KUAC TV channels 9.7, 9.8 (radio channels on television) and 9.9 (360 North) and online digital radio channels KUAC 2 and KUAC 3 that provide programming and streaming, effective Oct. 1.

How does this affect listeners and viewers?

Those who listen to KUAC 2 and 3 via their television and/or stream KUAC 2 and 3 through KUAC.org will no longer have access to these programs. TV 9.9 (360 North) will no longer be available.

Why?

Our funding from the State of Alaska was zeroed-out and funding from the University of Alaska Fairbanks was reduced. UAF continues to support KUAC with administrative and facilities support. UAF recently forgave an $800,000 loan that was used to rebuild the KUAC FM transmitter and for much needed updates in KUAC television master control.

Why can’t you cut other things before making these cuts?

KUAC has now experienced more than $1.4 million in cuts over the past 7 years. Most of the cuts have been invisible to the public. “Over the years, we’ve restructured, we’ve cut deals, we’ve streamlined our operations to the point that most of our staff members are doing multiple positions,” said Keith Martin, general manager. With the latest budget reductions, the necessary changes will affect over the air services as well as staff.

Is there anything I can do to help?

KUAC is wholly dependent upon only two streams of cash revenue now – that from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and that from philanthropic support (gifts from individuals and businesses). If you would like to donate to KUAC, simply click here to visit our Friends Group and give today. Thank you.