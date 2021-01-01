Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s Halloween Concert, Sunday at 4 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy this spooky concert with the musicians dressed in their Halloween best playing these renditions: Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony #25 in G minor, K. 183 (1st mvt), Camille Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre Op. 40, Charles Gounod’s Funeral March of a Marionette, Bernard Herrmann’s “Psycho” Suite, Modest Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Edvard Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King. Sunday at 4 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.