Tune in to KUAC TV Sunday at noon for the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s Great Northwest Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert.

The program includes

John Corigliano: “Conjurer,” Sean Dowgray: percussion

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Minor, Sage Marvin: violin

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for Strings

Sunday at noon on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.