The Johansen Music Studio and the Golden Heart Community Foundation Concert featuring The Alaska Chamber Players play Grieg: Sonata #3 in C minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 45 and Dvorak: Quintet #2 in A major, for Piano and Strings, Opus 81. Sunday at 4 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.