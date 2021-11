KUAC TV will air the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s Nov. 11 intimate program with some of Fairbanks’ finest musicians. Delight in Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds, then get your jazz hands ready for Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio. Watch Sunday at noon on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.