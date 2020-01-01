Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s Radio Drama “A Christmas Carol”, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska “Almost” Live features Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play! Stuck at home this holiday season, don’t be a Scrooge, join host Lori Neufeld for interviews with Tom Robenolt and crew from Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre knows how hard it is to not be able to attend a holiday show, or be with your family during Christmas, so they are presenting a pandemic-friendly production of A Christmas Carol. Christmas Eve at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

