Described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe, Grammy Award-winner Carrie Newcomer is known for her warm voice, beautiful melodies and an irreverent yet spiritual view of the world. The Indiana-based folk singer and songwriter showcases songs from her album The Beautiful Not Yet. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.