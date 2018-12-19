European Christmas Markets, Christmas Evening at 5:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join us on our discovery of Europe’s Christmas Markets, where the town center, market square or just the narrow, cobblestone streets of the cities and towns of Europe come alive in winter with festively decorated wooden stalls offering all sorts of treats and delights. As we travel through Germany, France and Switzerland we visit cities and towns and learn of their history, see their major sights, and visit their charming markets. Besides being a visual treat, the show is also a musical treat, as The Kingston Trio provides special folk arrangements of traditional Christmas carols to add to the magic and enchantment of the medieval and castle towns we visit. It will fill your senses with the warmth and the fun of the holiday season, with some geography and history lessons to boot! Tuesday at 5:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.