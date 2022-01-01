Ésta Es Mi Casa – This Is My Home, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Starting in the 1930s and continuing for decades, farmers in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota depended on Hispanic field workers from Texas and Mexico who arrived to help with the beet fields. Now, one and two generations later, these migrant workers have assimilated and settled in the region. This documentary examines the journey of the Red River Valley’s Hispanic community. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.