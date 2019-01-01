KUAC Invites Local Musicians to Enter Our Tiny Desk Contest!

KUAC can help jump start submissions to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in hopes of having Alaska well represented in the national submissions. We have a vast amount of talent to share! Let KUAC, your local public broadcasting station, help you get noticed by NPR Music and inspire you to submit your Tiny Desk video! We will select 5 winners!

The Rules:

Must be an original song written by you and performed by you (and your band)

You must be 18 years or older to enter KUAC’s Tiny Desk Contest (and NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest)

You have to be an unsigned artist with no record label (not even a tiny record contract at a small independent label)

Submissions for KUAC’s Tiny Desk Contest are due by March 28 at 11:59 p.m. . You must send us a link, in the form below, to your existing video.

. You must send us a link, in the form below, to your existing video. If you win one of the 5 spots on KUAC’s Tiny Desk Contest session, you must come ready to perform your one original song at the filming April 3 at 7 p.m.

KUAC production crew will be the videographers at the Tiny Desk in our Alaska Live Archive studios. We will post your video to YouTube and you can use it for your submission to the NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Enter below: