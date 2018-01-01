FM Welcomes Emily Ann Ross to Weekend Lineup

The new voice on KUAC FM Sunday mornings belongs to Emily Ann Ross, a film and performing arts student at UAF. You’ll hear Emily hosting “Weekend Edition,” “On the Media,” “Splendid Table and “From the Top.”

Emily’s past jobs have been tourism oriented, such as leading dog tours at Husky Homestead with Jeff King and working at the UA Museum of the North.

This is her first job in radio, but she has done some theatre on the radio; most recently she came in with the cast of “A Christmas Carol” to appear on Alaska Live. Emily has worked on several theatre productions in town as both an actor and a techie.

“I love everything about working at KUAC,” Emily said. “It feels great to be sitting alone in that booth at a microphone but still to be talking to and connecting with people all over Alaska. I think radio is a very important form of media and I love being a part of sharing the news, weather, events and all the other great content on the station. I especially like the Sunday morning puzzle.”

Emily’s goals are to get a career that allows her to use her acting skills, like performing, doing radio or teaching theatre. “My goals at this job are to get really comfortable and familiar with doing radio so that I can just enjoy the experience,” she said.

When not studying or working, Emily enjoys video games and painting.