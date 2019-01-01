Emilio and Gloria Estefan: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Enjoy an all-star tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the 2019 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, with performances by Gloria Estefan, as well as Jose Feliciano, Patti LaBelle, Cyndi Lauper, Emily Estefan, and original cast members of “On Your Feet!”, and a special presentation by Quincy Jones — with Rita Moreno and Andy Garcia as hosts. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.