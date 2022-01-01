Emery Blagdon and His Healing Machine, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In a shed near Stapleton, Nebraska in the late 1950’s Emery Blagdon began shaping everyday castoff materials with one purpose – to generate natural energy to heal. Spurred on by personal tragedy, Blagdon’s obsession to create a “Healing Machine” was life-long as he believed people could be cured by his artful chandlers, cascades of wire, and geometric paintings. Wednesday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.