El Cap Report, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

El Cap Report looks at the sometimes inspiring and sometimes frightening stories of the men and women who climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Included is the now famous and historic Dawn Wall project, known as “the hardest climb in the world.” This is not a “climbing” film per se, but rather a film about climbers that looks into their emotional and psychological motivations for risking their lives in the pursuit of adventure. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.