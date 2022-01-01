Egypt Excursion: Wyoming Climbers Explore Sinai Peninsula, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Laramie resident and renowned climber, explorer, and writer, Mark Jenkins, embarks on a last minute expedition with fellow Wyoming rock climbers to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in search of unclimbed rock walls. While exploring the harsh and rugged mountains they also find they share a connection with the mountain loving bedouin people who call this land home. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.