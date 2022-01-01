EcoSense for Living: The Future of Fire, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

From east to west, in nearly every corner of America, wildfires are fiercer and more frequent. Climate change coupled with our past misguided management has inspired some creative innovations like high-tech Minecraft-style fire management software. The urgent need to control fire is becoming a fast-growing and diverse field for scientists, ecologists, and trailblazers of all kinds. Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.