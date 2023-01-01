EcoSense for Living: Saving Half The Earth, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation continues to lead the movement to preserve half the earth in order to protect the bulk of biodiversity. Ben Raines, a protege of E.O Wilson, shows us why the Mobile River basin has earned the title “America’s Amazon.” The Ocmulgee lands in Georgia could be a model for how a national park embraces the influence of the indigenous people. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.