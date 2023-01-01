EcoSense for Living: Messing with Mother Nature, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

In Galveston, Texas, coyotes dubbed “ghost wolves” carry high amounts of red wolf DNA that may help the population survive; groups consider whether they’ll welcome American Chestnut trees engineered with a wheat gene to resist blight; mosquitoes modified to lower disease levels have met with resistance and concern in the Florida Keys. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.