EcoSense for Living: Bats & Blooms, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Zoo Miami is known for international wildlife conservation, but they're also managing patches of Pine Rocklands for rare Florida Bonneted Bats who just need safe homes and decent food. There are some blooms you want (like native plants) and some you don't (harmful algae blooms). Find out the common cause of algae overgrowth in fresh and saltwater, from Florida to the Great Lakes.