Durrells in Corfu: Season 4 | Episode 5, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

The residents of Corfu are excited at the prospect of a visit from the king of Greece, and the Durrells are keen to get themselves involved with the welcoming committee. Leslie takes over leadership of a scout troop, but finds the job to be more of a challenge than expected. Louisa and Spiros grow closer. Love may also be in the air for Margo as she makes her return home to the island. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.