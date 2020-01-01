Dreams of Hope, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

“Dreams of Hope” tells the story of a historic concert at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, more than 50 years after a hate crime there killed four African American girls. Conducted by Dr. Henry Panion III, the concert performance features musical instruments that serve as symbols of hope – violins restored from Holocaust concentration camps. Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.