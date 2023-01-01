Doug’s Geology Journal: It’s All My Fault, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Doug is well acquainted with California’s San Andreas Fault, having lived on top of it for many years. He takes us to quake-stricken locations like San Francisco as well as places like Santa Barbara, created by the grinding action of the two tectonic plates that meet at the fault. Movement on the fault has shoved rock formations hundreds of miles and built mountain ranges and coastal terraces. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.