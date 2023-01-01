Doug’s Geology Journal: A Whole Lotta Lava, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

A volcano is erupting on Iceland, and Doug arrives just as fountains of lava bring up from the depths rare materials as old as the Earth itself. Iceland is defined by its geology, and Doug explores gargantuan waterfalls roaring over ancient lava flows; ice caps, glaciers, and geysers; and how the island is split down the middle by the parting of two massive tectonic plates. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.