Donizetti’s fabulous L’Elisir D’Amore stars Serena Gamberoni in the role of Adina alongside Francesco Meli as Nemorino, Liu Songhu as Belcore, Enzo Capuano as Dr. Dulcamara, and Ma Min as Ganeta. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.