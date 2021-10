Marie was found on a battlefield as an infant, and was taken in by the 21st Regiment, where she was treated as a daughter’ Her foster-father Sulpice tells her that she should marry a soldier from the Regiment. When Marie falls for a soldier from the rival camp Tyrolean Tonio, it looks as though she may have to choose between her family and true love. This opera, performed by the Slovene National Theatre, Maribor, will air on KUAC 89.9 FM Sunday at noon.