Donizetti’s Don Pasquale is Sunday’s Opera on KUAC FM

Donizetti’s Don PasqualeDonizetti’s Don Pasquale stars Bruno Pratico in the title role, with Ekaterina Bakanova as Noria, Shi Yijie as Ernesto, and more. Daniele Callegari conducts. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.