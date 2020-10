Tune in to KUAC FM Sunday at noon for Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale.” In Rome, mid-19th century, the old bachelor Don Pasquale plans to marry in order to punish his rebellious nephew, Ernesto, who is in love with the young widow Norina. Pasquale wants an heir so he can cut the young man off without a penny. The opera is part of the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series and performed at the Royal Opera House. Listen in Sunday at noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.