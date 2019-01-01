Doc Martin Season 8: From The Mouths of Babes, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

James is teething and nothing seems to be working, so Martin and Louisa try Mel’s suggestion of amber beads. Mrs Tishell seems to be having a delayed onset of mourning. Al receives a Large whisky order, but when he tries to put the still together he has to ask Bert for help. Louisa has problems at school with Toby, who is Angela Sim’s nephew. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.