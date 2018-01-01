Designers of the Dance, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

With stunning performances of five unique dance pieces, Designers of the Dance takes you a step further, into the studio with legendary dancers and choreographers to learn about the works and process that go into making these five ballets great: The Nutcracker, Leonid Lavrovsky’s Romeo & Juliet, Lar Lubovitch’s Othello, Alastair Marriott’s Lieder, and Yuri Possikhov’s Diving into the Lilacs. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.