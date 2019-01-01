Denali National Park Artist in Residence Visits Northern Soundings Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Northern Soundings has a stellar lineup for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Climate change is a growing concern, sparking different responses. Noted portraitist and multimedia artist Brenda Zlamany is documenting its impact by capturing the likenesses and stories of residents in key communities.This summer she visited Utqiagvik and was artist in residence at Denali National Park. She reveals the sometimes emotional bonds linking the artist and subject. Also, Political Geographer Elizabeth Alexander is responding to Alaska’s troubled economic landscape through stories, using sound as her medium. She discusses why she’s starting a podcast on the effort to recall Governor Dunleavy. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.