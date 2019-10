Special coverage of the Democratic debates will begin at at 4 p.m, on KUAC 89.9 FM. Tune in as 12 Democratic candidates debate live, hosted by Audie Cornish and joined for analysis by NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Political Correspondent Asma Khalid. Tune in to KUAC FM, KUAC online or set your TV to 9.6.