Deer 139, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Deer 139Three bold women brave the formidable, migratory journey of a pregnant, scrawny mule deer. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.