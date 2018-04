Hosted by Rob Prince, Dark Winter Nights is a storytelling event in Fairbanks, Alaska, in which Alaskans tell true stories about living in Alaska. Tonight’s episode features true Alaska tales by Eric Stevens, Amanda Byrd, Kaiti Ott and BJ Bennedsen. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.