Dark Winter Nights, Tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Dark Winter Nights performance, held live in April at Hering Auditorium, will be shown on KUAC TV tonight at 10 p.m. Watch your fellow Alaskans tell harrowing or amusing true tales. Hosted by UAF Professor Rob Prince, "Dark Winter Nights" shares the real Alaska with the rest of the world with true stories told by real Alaskans. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.