Dark Winter Nights, Saturday at 7 on KUAC FM

Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaskans is a regular feature on KUAC FM. Next week hear Alaskans tell true stories about pranks played on friends and loved ones. Saturday at 7 p.m. on on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaskans is a regular feature on KUAC FM. Next week hear Alaskans tell true stories about pranks played on friends and loved ones. Saturday at 7 p.m. on on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC / University of Alaska
Fairbanks PO BOX 755620
1718 Tanana Loop, Suite 202
Fairbanks, AK 99775-5620.
Phone: 907.474.7491 Fax: 907.474.5064
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed without proper permission.
UA is an AA/EO employer and educational institution and prohibits illegal discrimination against any individual.