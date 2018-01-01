Main navigation

Dark Winter Nights returns to KUAC FM Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Dark Winter NightsJoin UAF journalism professor Rob Prince as he hosts Alaskans telling true stories about life in the Last Frontier. The Jan. 27 program’s theme is “Get Me Out of Here.” Tune in Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.