Dark Winter Nights: Hey Bear, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

“Dark Winter Nights: True Stories from Alaska” is in its sixth season on KUAC FM. Tune in for 30 minutes of amazing, hilarious true stories from Alaska told by the Alaskans who experienced them tonight at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
KUAC / University of Alaska
Fairbanks PO BOX 755620
1718 Tanana Loop, Suite 202
Fairbanks, AK 99775-5620.
Phone: 907.474.7491 Fax: 907.474.5064
