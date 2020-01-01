Dark Horse, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Dark Horse is a documentary film that follows three candidates running for Georgia State House and Senate seats in the 2018 Election. Phyllis Hatcher is a Black female pastor and long time community worker that is now trying her hand at politics. She runs as a Democrat in a heavily Republican district. James Morrow Jr, a teacher and coach is a Black man running as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic district. Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.