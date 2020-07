On the next archive broadcast of Conversations, host Susan McInnis talks with award-winning author and historian Dan O’Neill. His book The Firecracker Boys examined the controversial plan to explode nuclear weapons in the Arctic near Cape Thompson to create a cold water harbor. The plan eventually led to the firing of UAF scientists who opposed it over the environmental repercussions. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.