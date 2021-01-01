Dan O’Neill is Featured Guest on Tuesday’s Northern Soundings at 7 pm on KUAC FM

On the next Northern Soundings, host Robert Hannon talks with Dan O’Neill, who has received awards and accolades for his nonfiction works, including The Firecracker Boys about a proposed program to create a harbor in Alaska by exploding nuclear weapons. UAF recently recognized Dan by bestowing him an honorary doctorate. This is the last Northern Soundings for the summer so be sure to stream online, tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM or set your television to TV 9.6.