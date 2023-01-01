Culture Quest: Ukraine, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

While most of the world watched in shock when Russia invaded Ukraine, the artists, musicians, writers and keepers of culture in Ukraine rose to the challenge of defending their homeland in any way possible. This special episode looks at several of these people to see what inspired them to speak out, and what they want the rest of the world to see in their very real struggle for Ukraine’s identity. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.