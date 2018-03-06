Submit Your Video “Audition” to the Create® Cooking Challenge 2018

Create TV today announces the launch of the Create Cooking Challenge 2018, the third year of a national video contest for both professional chefs and home cooks interested in winning a web series on CreateTV.com. Create is one of the nation’s most-watched multicast channels, airing on 238 public TV stations and reaching 46 million viewers annually.

Sponsored by American Public Television (APT), the Create Cooking Challenge runs February 6 – March 6, 2018. Entrants must submit online a short (two minutes or less), original YouTube video featuring their best culinary project, recipe or tip. The contest will be judged by Create staff and a panel of public television chefs: Rick Bayless (Mexico – One Plate at a Time), Joanne Weir, (Joanne Weir’s Plates and Places), Kevin Belton (New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton), Ellie Krieger (Ellie’s Real Good Food), and, Grand Prize winner of the Create Cooking Challenge 2017, Buki Elegbede.

The panel will judge submissions based on the entrant’s demonstrated culinary knowledge, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values. A complete list of judging criteria is available on CreateTV.com/challenge/rules.

Buki Elegbede of greater New York, was selected from more than 300 entries for his cooking enthusiasm, stage presence and unique recipe, including great kitchen tips. As part of his Grand Prize, Buki developed a 10-episode web series which premiered on CreateTV.com January 24th. The Grand Prize for the 2018 contest includes $4,000 and production equipment valued at approximately $1,000 to finance and produce a web series of 10 or more additional two-minute videos to appear on CreateTV.com. Winners will be announced on or about May 18, 2018. An additional 17 prizes will be awarded, ranging from Create merchandise to the Second Prize of $1,000 cash plus production equipment valued at approximately $1,000 to finance and produce a three-episode web series for CreateTV.com. The contest is open to entrants 18 years and older.

The Create Cooking Challenge 2018 official contest rules and submission guidelines are at CreateTV.com/challenge.