Crane Candlelight Concert “Let Us All Be Merry”, Christmas Evening at 11 p.m. on KUAC TV

The Crane Chorus and the Crane Symphony Orchestra come together to present a very special Holiday concert. Featuring over 300 carolers and musicians from the renowned Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam, the concert includes traditional Christmas and seasonal hymns along with popular favorites. Conducted by Jeffrey Francom and Kenneth Andrews, this year’s event features the six-part cantata Vom Himmel hoch; the a capella hymn O Salutaris Hostia; two movements from George Whitefield Chawick’s inspiring Symphonic Sketches, the soulful One Sweet Little Baby; Jerusalem: A Meditation for Peace, a modern plea for world peace; a rousing rendition of Old American Carols; and the title track, Let Us All Be Merry. Tuesday at 11 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.