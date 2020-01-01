Coverage of State of Alaska Legislative Session

As the State of Alaska Legislative Session starts today, we realize many in our community will be disappointed that they will not be able to find 360 North’s coverage of Gavel Alaska on our channel. It is disappointing to us as well. With the budget cuts to public media across the state and to the University of Alaska, it is, unfortunately, one of the many cuts that were made to address the budget reductions that KUAC is experiencing this year. Find out more here >>

