Country Music: Live at the Ryman, a Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join celebrated musicians for Country Music: Live at the Ryman, A Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns. Hosted by Burns and featuring performances and appearances by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam and more. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.