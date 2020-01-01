Conversations Program Revisits Patty Limerick, Tuesday night at 7 on KUAC FM

At a time when the United States is reassessing its history, Conversations with Susan McInnis will rebroadcast an archive discussion with historian of the West Patty Limerick. This conversation originally aired roughly 30 years ago, but its insights are timely. Limerick warns against putting the past on a pedestal, and valorizing figures who were all too human. Tune in Tuesday at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.